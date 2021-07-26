Covishield 2nd dose for foreign returnees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Foreign returnees, who have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine - Covishield or AstraZeneca outside the country and returned to Odisha, can take the second dose of Covishield as per schedule in the State.

After the Ministry of Health made provisions in the CoWIN portal for registration of such beneficiaries for second dose vaccination, the Odisha government has asked district officials to vaccinate them if they register online.

In a letter to all collectors and municipal commissioners, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra has directed to administer the vaccine to the foreign returnees and issue vaccination certificate for the same.

The district officials have been directed to inform the officials engaged in the vaccination programme to implement the order for the benefit of the citizens who have already returned or want to return from the foreign countries. Meanwhile, the State government has planned 1,302 sessions after fresh stock of Covishield arrived here.