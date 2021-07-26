Odisha govt nod to new library at VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The demand for an ultramodern library complex for students and teachers of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has finally got a nod from the State government.

Sources said, VIMSAR authorities received an approval for construction of a library-cum-canteen at the institution. Demand for the library complex was raised by Junior Doctors of VIMSAR before the then development commissioner, during his visit to the institution in 2020. Subsequently, a proposal was submitted by VIMSAR to the government in April last year. The Public Works department (PWD) had prepared the plan for the library complex with an estimate of Rs 16.44 crore.

As per the plan, the proposed complex will be a ground-plus-5 building with provisions for lift, canteen, parking space and other facilities. The project, once materialised, will benefit 1300+ UG and PG students along with 200+ doctors and house surgeons.

Director of the institution, Lalit Meher confirmed about the project approval by the government. “A new library complex will boost the academic environment of VIMSAR. While the library is essential for both students and teachers of the institution, the current facilities are not enough to cater to them all,” he said.

The existing Central Library of VIMSAR is operating from a two-storey building and has capacity to accommodate only around 150 people at once. The proposed library complex will have a capacity to accommodate 350 people at once.