STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt nod to new library at VIMSAR

As per the plan, the proposed complex will be a ground-plus-5 building with provisions for lift, canteen, parking space and other facilities.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

books, book

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The demand for an ultramodern library complex for students and teachers of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has finally got a nod from the State government.

Sources said, VIMSAR authorities received an approval  for construction of a library-cum-canteen at the institution. Demand for the library complex was raised by Junior Doctors of VIMSAR before the then development commissioner, during his visit to the institution in 2020. Subsequently, a proposal was submitted by VIMSAR to the government in April last year. The Public Works department (PWD) had prepared the plan for the library complex with an estimate of Rs 16.44 crore.  

As per the plan, the proposed complex will be a ground-plus-5 building with provisions for lift, canteen, parking space and other facilities. The project, once materialised, will benefit 1300+ UG and PG students along with 200+ doctors and house surgeons.

Director of the institution, Lalit Meher confirmed about the project approval by the government. “A new library complex will boost the academic environment of VIMSAR. While the library is essential for both students and teachers of the institution, the current facilities are not enough to cater to them all,” he said.

The existing Central Library of VIMSAR is operating from a two-storey building and has capacity to accommodate only around 150 people at once. The proposed library complex will have a capacity to accommodate 350 people at once. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research VMSAR library complex Odisha government
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp