Odisha to spend Rs 862 crore for health infra under emergency plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :Ahead of the third wave of the pandemic, Odisha government has planned to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure across the State under the Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP).

The Phase II emergency package announced by the Centre aimed at strengthening diagnostics, telemedicine hubs, transportation of critical patients, setting up of Covid care centres and paediatric ICUs and oxygen supply.

Of the Rs 23,123 crore package at the ratio of 60:40 funding pattern, Odisha will spend Rs 861.96 crore including the Central share of Rs 517.18 crore and State share of Rs 344.78 crore. As decided at a recent high-level meeting, the government has planned to set up at least one RT-PCR laboratory at public health facility per district, liquid medical oxygen (LMO) with medical gas pipeline system at all district headquarters hospitals and additional ICU beds at existing ICUs.

Twenty-bed Covid care centres with pre-fabrication structures at selected CHCs and six-bed centre at selected PHCs will be set up. Each headquarters hospitals will be provided with two Advanced Life Support Ambulances (ALS) while the sub-divisional hospitals and every block will will get one each ALS.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said paediatric ICU will be set up at selected DHHs along with oxygen supported paediatric ward having a capacity of 20 to 30 beds. As the Centre has issued a detailed guideline for buffer stocking of eight essential drugs, the medical corporation has already taken all steps for procurement of essential drugs for its buffer stocking, he said.

A decision has also been taken to strengthen the telemedicine hub at DHHs and spokes at Covid care centres and dedicated Covid health centres. The government has already earmarked 3000 beds including 610 critical care beds in the Covid hospitals. While the Sishu Bhawan at Cuttack is being developed as a Centre of Excellence, expression of interest has already been floated for simulation labs for respiratory lung support.

Of the 39 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plant being set up through PM-Cares, seven have already been commissioned. While 19 more will be commissioned by end of this month, the rest 13 will be ready by August 15. Similarly, the government is setting up 19 such plants of which two have been commissioned and the rest will be installed by mid September.