Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital to operate from Rangamatia next year

Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) will become operational from Rangamatia next year. 

Published: 26th July 2021 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) will become operational from Rangamatia next year.  Though its administrative office, hostels for staff and students and classrooms are functional at the Rangamatia campus which is seven km from Baripada, practical and health services are provided at the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The DHH was upgraded as a medical college and hospital after growing public demand and intervention of political leaders ahead of the 2019 general election propelled its process.  Out of the 45 acre of government land available near Rangamatia, 21 acre was sanctioned for the facility at a cost of `185 crore and inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 7, 2017. Although the administrative unit was set up and made functional, the medical wing started operations in the upgraded DHH instead of a separate building. 

As per the provision of the Directorate of Medical Education and Medical Council of India (MCI), the new building has been commissioned in another 21 acre of land behind the administrative unit at an estimated cost of Rs 248 crore. 

Funded by the State government and contracted to Ahmedabad-based Iron Triangle Limited for construction, the medical college will have a capacity of 650 beds, said Dean and Principal Rama Raman Mohanty.

“The construction work remained slow last year due to shortage of manpower given the pandemic situation but has picked up speed with the foundation work completed,” added Mohanty. Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj told this paper on Saturday that construction work on the building will be completed this year. “I am regularly reviewing the progress and other infrastructure development to ensure completion on time,” added Bhardwaj. 
 

