Schools in Odisha to reopen for Class 10 and 12 students today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid apprehension of a possible third wave, schools and hostels in Odisha will reopen for Class X and XII students from Monday in strict compliance with Covid safety protocols.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said students may continue online classes if their parents are unwilling to send them to school to attend classes in physical mode. He added that a majority of the teachers have either taken the first dose or both the doses. The classrooms have been sanitised.