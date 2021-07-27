STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Express Impact: Odisha govt withdraws decision to relocate iconic Warrior Horse sculpture

The New Indian Express in its report published on June 16 had highlighted that a proposal of BSCL for relocation of the sculpture to another place for development of Master Canteen had been approved

Published: 27th July 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Sudarshan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With its decision to shift the iconic Warrior Horse replica sculpture from the Master Canteen square in Bhubaneswar drawing flak from various quarters, the state government has decided against going ahead with the plan.

Municipal Commissioner and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh on Tuesday said a decision to this effect has been taken at the government level.

The decision to move away the sculpture was taken as part of the Smart Janpath project. The New Indian Express first reported it.

Sources said a meeting was chaired by the Development Commissioner with the BSCL, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Culture Department officials in this regard where it was decided not to relocate the statue from its place for the Smart Janpath project.

Accordingly, the Culture Department which had asked the BDA last month to shift the sandstone sculpture to the roundabout near Raj Bhawan has now scrapped the decision.

The New Indian Express in its report published on June 16 had highlighted that a proposal of BSCL for relocation of the sculpture to another place for development of Master Canteen had been approved at a meeting chaired by the Director of Culture Ranjan Das on June 8.

Leaders of opposition BJP and Congress who had vehemently opposed the move and staged protests welcomed the decision and demanded that utmost care be given for protection of the statue during execution of the Smart Janpath project implemented by the BSCL under Smart City mission.

The iconic replica of the famous sculpture of the Sun Temple at Konark showcasing a warrior with the horse has been adopted by the state government as part of its emblem and placed at the centre of its official logo.

The original warrior and horse sculpture is found at one of the gates of the Konark temple.

A landmark of Bhubaneswar for decades, the stone work of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra had been erected by the BDA at Master Canteen around 1988.

Despite being an important landmark of the capital city, the sculpture has been lying neglected for several years. The platform on which the sculpture stands is covered with wild and unwanted vegetation and tiles on it have been damaged due to poor maintenance.

However, following the fresh decision, BSCL authorities will change the design of Smart Janpath at the Master Canteen square and hire skilled artisans for the protection and restoration of the iconic statue, said a source, adding that a project will also be taken up at the roundabout to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the artistic monument.

