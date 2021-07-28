10 years, 4 times cost bring Sono back on track

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Ten years after it was proposed, the Sono barrage project has now been put on priority by the Mayurbhanj district administration which will float tenders next month. The delay in its implementation, however, has resulted in over 400 per cent cost overrun - from an initial estimate of Rs 216.73 crore which stands revised at Rs 966.62 crore.

The irrigation project is proposed across river Sono in Budhabalanga basin near Puradihi village, 40 km from Baripada town and expected to cater to at least 9,900 hectare (ha) of land across Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. Environment clearance for the barrage obtained in 2011 will expire by end of this year, while forest clearance of 2017 is still in effect.

Chief Engineer of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP) Pravat Ranjan Rout said, the pre-bid process has been completed and tenders will be floated on August 19. The project must be complete within 30 months from the day of award. The Subarnarekha Irrigation Project will implement the work and a third party evaluation will control the EPC of the entire project under its guidance.

Out of 4 lakh ha cultivated land in Mayurbhanj, the SIP, Kalo, Sunei, Kharkai, Nesa and Deo river systems irrigate over 1.30 lakh ha through canal systems which is a significant 25 per cent of the irrigated area. The Sono barrage project will give a further boost to the irrigation facilities in the region, he added.

When operational, it will help irrigate land through a pipeline system and benefit more than one lakh farmers in both districts. The project will include two reservoir projects over rivers Kalo and Sunei, both tributaries of Sono in the upstream of the proposed barrage. Catchment area of the Sono is 678 sq km and the barrage system will irrigate 3,500 ha in GB Nagar and 1,298 ha in Badasahi block of Mayurbhanj. In Balasore, it will cater to 3,411 ha in Remuna and 1,691 ha in Nilagiri block.

Sono in a nutshell