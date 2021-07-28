Couple kills youth in house in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A couple allegedly murdered a 24-year-old youth in their house at Hariom Nagar within Dhanupali police limits here on Monday night.

The couple, identified as Vinit Pardia (33) and wife Minati (30), also sustained injuries in the incident and has been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla. The deceased, Deepak Yadav, is reportedly Vinit’s nephew. Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder but it is believed that family dispute led to the ghastly murder.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm. Police said Deepak had a good relationship with Vinit and used to visit the latter’s house frequently. On Monday night, he had gone to Vinit’s place where both got into a heated argument over some issue and later entered into a scuffle.

As the fight aggravated, neighbours heard angry noises coming from their house and informed police. However, by the time police reached the spot, Deepak was lying in a pool of blood and Vinit was critically injured. Minati too had sustained injuries.

Dhanupali IIC Anita Padhan said, “Since the accused and his wife are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, we have not recorded their statements yet. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of family dispute. Investigation is on.”

