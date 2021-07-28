Five arrested on charges of attempt to murder businessman in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Tuesday arrested five criminals on charges of attempting to murder a businessman on July 14. A private nursing home at Asureswar was also sealed and a pharmacist held on charges of illegally removing a bullet from the body of one of the criminals without informing the police.

Vivekananda Moharana (48), a businessman and president of the Ram Temple at Tinumuhani Chhak under Kendrapara Sadar police limits stated in his complaint that two armed miscreants tried to gun him down while he was in his shop. Retaliating to the attack, his personal security officer (PSO) opened fire at the miscreants resulting in one of them sustaining gunshot injuries.

“Acting on the FIR, we launched an investigation and arrested five persons and seized a revolver, seven mobile phones and two four wheelers from their possession,” said SP Kendrapara Sandeep Sampat Madkar.

The culprits were booked under various sections, produced in court on the day and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. Efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects, added Madkar. It may be recalled that in July 14, 2019, Moharana was attacked by unidentified miscreants in front of Gulanagar High School under Kendrapara Sadar police limits while returning home. Moharana had received bullet injuries in his abdomen and was later provided with a personal security officer (PSO) for protection.