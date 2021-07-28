Rural populace suffers shortage of doctors

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The healthcare scenario in rural areas of Cuttack district is in shambles with hospitals all across struggling with acute shortage of doctors. The situation has taken such a turn for the worse that pharmacists are acting as doctors.

The examples are many. The Tentola New primary health centre (PHC) in Salepur block is being managed by a pharmacist. In the absence of doctors, the Handibhanga-Kerilo New PHC in Nischintkoili block too is being run by a pharmacist. Similar is the situation at Kasarda PHC in Niali where no doctor has been posted for the last eight months. The Debabhuin PHC in Narasinghapur block too does not have a doctor.

As per reports, apart from the sub-divisional hospitals at Athagarh and Banki, there are 19 community health centres (CHCs) and 54 PHCs in 14 blocks of the district. Of the sanctioned strength of 411 doctors, 140 are lying vacant. The Athagarh sub-divisional hospital has 12 doctors against the sanctioned 19 posts. Three doctors posted to the hospital have been deputed to SCB Medical College and Hospital. This apart, the posts of two paediatricians and a medicine specialist are lying vacant at the hospital. Similarly, against the strength of 14, only 10 doctors are posted at Banki Sub-Divisional Hospital.

The Salepur CHC has only six doctors against the sanctioned strength of 11. The centre does not have any specialist in Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Surgery and Orthopaedics. There are only six doctors against the sanctioned strength of 11 in Salepur CHC. The posts of Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Surgery and Orthopedic specialists are lying vacant.

While the posts of specialists in Obstetrics and Gynaecology has been lying vacant in Adaspur CHC under Kantapada block for the last four years, in Mahanga, only 19 doctors have been posted to nine CHCs and PHCs which have a combined strength of 35. In Narasinghapur, only 12 doctors have been posted to the CHCs and PHCs against the sanctioned strength of 30.

In the absence of doctors at government healthcare facilities, people residing in villages have no option but to visit SCB Medical College and Hospital or the numerous private nursing homes which have mushroomed in the last few years. CDMO Satyabrat Chhotray said he has apprised the matter to government.

Healthcare in distress

140 doctor posts lying vacant against sanctioned strength of 411

Four PHCs in the district are being managed by pharmacists

12 doctors posted at Athagarh SDH against strength of 19

6 doctors posted at Salepur CHC against sanctioned strength of 11