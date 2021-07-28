Security beefed up for Martyrs’ Week in Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Security has been beefed up across the district, particularly along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, in wake of the CPI (Maoist)-sponsored Martyrs’ Week which will be observed from July 28 to August 3.

Vigil has been stepped up and combing operations in sensitive areas intensified by security forces to avert any untoward incident. As the rebels have attacked police during the Martyrs’ Week in the past, security has been beefed up in the district, a police officer said.

Sources said Maoists have reportedly put up banners and posters in several areas bordering Andhra Pradesh asking people to celebrate the Martyrs’ Week. Meanwhile, secretary of Malkangiri-Koraput Division, CPI (Maoist) Rakesh in an audio tape has said vehicular traffic will not be disrupted during the week and the celebration will only be confined to paying tributes to Maoists martyred while fighting for protection of ‘Jal’, ‘Jungle’ and ‘Jameen’.

“Thirteen Maoists including senior leaders Randev, Ashok and Kishor were killed between July, 2020 and July, 2021 along the AP-Odisha Border. Operation Samadhan is not the solution to the issues that the tribal people are facing.” the Maoist leader said. During this period, two members of the banned outfit have died in Swabhiman Anchal due to illness. Malkangiri SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said people should not panic as adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the Martyr’s Week.