Odisha: Skilling centres at 7 urban areas soon  

The State government will set up skilling and livelihood centres at seven urban areas to provide training in soft and technical skills to the urban poor youth and facilitate their placement.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government will set up skilling and livelihood centres at seven urban areas to provide training in soft and technical skills to the urban poor youth and facilitate their placement. The centres will also look into skilling for micro-entrepreneurship (small business). 

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said the centres will come up at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Paradip and Jatni. More urban areas will be covered under this programme in a phased manner, he said.

The programme will be implemented by the H&UD department in partnership with the Pune-based Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF) under the third phase of JAGA mission. The department had recently signed an MoU with the foundation for the purpose.

The third phase of JAGA mission will focus on providing skills and livelihood opportunities to poor youths in urban Odisha. The earlier two phases of the mission focused on granting land rights, providing financial assistance for housing and upgrading basic infrastructure and amenities for slum dwellers in the urban local bodies.

The preferences of youths will be factored in designing the skilling programme and a collaborative approach would be followed to train them and facilitate their placement post training.

