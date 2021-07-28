STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urea shortage protest spills on to streets in Nabarangpur

Led by former MP Pradeep Majhi, the agitators alleged that farmers are reeling under acute shortage of urea which has been created by unscrupulous traders.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers staging road blockade over urea shortage on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Vehicular movement on the Umerkote-Jeypore National Highway was paralysed for several hours on Tuesday after the farmers’ wing of Nabarangpur Congress staged a road blockade demanding adequate supply of urea in the district.

After transplantation and beausaning of paddy, Majhi said, farmers are anxiously waiting for urea.  While LAMPS have not been supplied the required amount of fertilisers, private dealers are selling urea at inflated prices to farmers due to the lack of administrative control, he alleged.

On being informed, the local administration reached the protest site and assured supply of adequate fertilisers to farmers by July 30. Majhi said, “If the administration fails to keep its promise, the Congress will take to the streets from Saturday onwards and intensify protests.”

Official sources said a target has been set to cultivate paddy over 1.015 lakh hectare (ha) of land and maize on 61,000 ha in the district. Besides, maize has been grown over 70,000 ha privately in forests and government lands. Hence, the demand for fertilisers is high in the district. The Agriculture department has planned to supply 22,350 tonne of urea in the district for paddy and maize cultivation by July and another 45,000 tonne by September. However so far, the district has received 20,000 tonne of urea. Allegations are rife that urea received so far has not reached real farmers but been sold to dealers in the names of ghost (fake) farmers.

In Nabarangpur, fertilisers are being supplied to farmers through 13 LAMPS and 353 dealers and wholesalers. Agro farms supply fertilisers to dealers and Markfed to the 13 LAMPS. So far, Nabarangpur Markfed has supplied only 917 tonne of fertiliser to eight LAMPS. Similarly, Umerkote Markfed has supplied 844 tonne urea to five LAPMS. It is alleged that the urea supplied to LAMPs is being sold to dealers instead of farmers. 

Contacted, chief district agriculture officer Satya Prasad Samantray said talks are underway with various companies to supply fertilisers to the district. Three companies have agreed to supply urea. Enough fertilisers will be available in the district soon, he added.
 

