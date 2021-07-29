STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha teacher gets retirement benefits 11 years after death

Prafulla Mohanty, who had retired in 1986, had moved the High Court in 1999 for his salary arrears and pensionary entitlements.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to give justice to an 83-year-old woman, the Orissa High Court has directed the State government to pay her the arrear salary and pensionary entitlements of her late husband, who had retired as a school teacher 35 years ago.

Prafulla Mohanty, who had retired in 1986, had moved the HC in 1999 for his salary arrears and pensionary entitlements. The court on November 11, 2004 directed that his pay shall be fixed and pension calculated on the basis of the last pay drawn with all consequential benefits within a period of six months from the date of communication of the order. 

While the order was not implemented, Prafulla died in 2010. His wife Minalata Mohanty had earlier this year filed a petition seeking intervention for implementation of the court order. The court allowed her petition on July 23. The single-judge bench of Biswanath Rath said, “Looking to the cause title, this court finds the petitioner also 83 years old in the meantime. She has lost her husband and there should not be any further delay in release of entitlements through the judgment on November 11, 2004 at least to see the lady spends her last part of life with peace”.

“The entire exercise shall be completed within a period of three weeks considering that there is inordinate delay of implementation of High Court’s judgment by nearly two decades”, Justice Rath added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp