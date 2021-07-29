STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to take up vulnerability study to deal with climate crisis

Around 35 different indicators from the field of environment, socio-economy, health etc will be factored in for the VARA study.

Published: 29th July 2021

Climate change, Technology

The indicators include district wise rainfall statistics, temperature, storm surge frequency, heatwave, infant mortality rate and others (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hit by natural calamities every year, Odisha will soon carry out a Vulnerability Analysis and Risk Assessment (VARA) study in different agro-climatic zones to formulate climate-oriented schemes and prioritise activities under State Action Plan on Climate Change for 2021-30.

The State government has received approval from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to conduct the study, said officials of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department.

Odisha will be the first coastal State in the country to take up this vulnerability study under National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change (NMSKCC), a part of National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC). The study will be carried out at both micro and macro level in phases in which the vulnerability and risk mapping of all districts will be done in the first phase. The data will be compiled for vulnerability study of 10 agro-climatic zones of the State. The study will be based on the common framework guidelines framed by the IITs of Mandi and Guwahati and IISC Bengaluru.

Around 35 different indicators from the field of environment, socio-economy, health etc will be factored in for the VARA study. The data will be useful in assessment of vulnerability of different districts and agro-climatic zones to floods, drought and other calamities. The indicators include district wise rainfall statistics, temperature, storm surge frequency, heatwave, infant mortality rate, BPL population, infant mortality rate, migration and solid waste generation among others.

Once the data on these indicators is generated and their impacting factors identified, the policies, programmes and schemes can be reoriented as per the State Action Plan on Climate Change 2021-30. The government has framed the plan to address the climate crisis State as per the commitments made in the Nationally Determined Contributions-Sustainable Development Goals report, said Director of Environment Susanta Nanda.

