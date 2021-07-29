STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Officials asked to focus on prisoners' education in Odisha jails

As per the model jail manual, it is the primary responsibility of the prison superintendent and prison welfare officer to implement educational programmes in prisons.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Officials asked to focus on prisoners' education. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Recognising the importance of learning in jails which is a key to reducing crimes, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has asked all its superintendents to connect with Department of Education, the National Institute of Open Schooling, open university and other approved academic institutions to obtain educational materials for inmates.

As per the model jail manual, it is the primary responsibility of the prison superintendent and prison welfare officer to implement educational programmes in prisons. “The programme should consist of physical, vocational and health education and it should be carried out by teachers, NGOs and educated inmates,” said DG Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyay in a circular to all jail superintendents.

He also asked them to coordinate with the departments and institutions concerned to obtain donated books and educational materials for the inmates. In another development, Upadhyay directed the jail superintendents to coordinate with District Legal Services Authority and Taluk Legal Services Authority for effective functioning of legal aid clinics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Jails
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp