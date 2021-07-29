STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 4,000 hamlets to become revenue villages in Odisha

Published: 29th July 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the next panchayat elections due in February 2022, more than 4,000 hamlets in the State will be declared as revenue villages.  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management (DoR&DM) for streamlining the process of creation of new revenue villages out of hamlets. The move will ensure extension of government schemes and benefits to a vast number of people residing in hamlets across the State.  

As per the new guidelines issued by Principal Secretary Revenue Bishnupad Sethi, a hamlet to be declared as new revenue village is to be located more than half-a-kilometre from the mother revenue village with a population of 250 or more. Similarly, a hamlet to be declared as new revenue village lying within half-a-kilometre from the mother village should have a population more than 300.

A hamlet separated from mother village by a natural barrier can be reorganised as a new revenue village even if the population of the hamlet is less than 250.  In a circular to all district collectors, Sethi has advised them not to insist on reservation limit for gochar and communal land for creation of new revenue village out of existing mother village. 

However, residents of the newly carved out village will still have access to existing gochar and land community land situated in the mother village.  “All communal as well as gochar lands shall be common property resources (CPR) for both the villages,” Sethi clarified. Under the existing revenue laws, there is no specific provision for reservation of land up to a particular extent for gochar and communal purpose in connection with creation of a new revenue village out of a hamlet.  

According to the Panchayati Raj department, there are 53,845 revenue villages in the State. 

Creation of new villages has been raised several times in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and other forums. Most of the proposals were not being considered in view of shortage of gochar and communal land.

“Some executive instructions issued in the past for reservation of land in course of settlement and consolidation operation have been misinterpreted by field officers while considering for creation of new revenue village. This deprived the proposed revenue villages of resources which would have been otherwise available under different government grants and schemes,” said Sethi adding, this order supersedes all previous instructions of the government in this matter.

