STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Preserve Swapneswar temple: Dharmendra Pradhan urges Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy

In a letter to Reddy on Tuesday, Pradhan said that the 1,400-year-old temple was recently discovered by the Odisha chapter of INTACH during a survey of Ratnachira Valley and its monuments.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Swapneswar Mahadev temple at Biropurusottampur village in Puri district.

Swapneswar Mahadev temple at Biropurusottampur village in Puri district.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought intervention of Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy for preservation of the Swapneswar Mahadev temple at Biropurusottampur village in Puri district. He also sought documentation and conservation of heritage structures in Ratnachira Valley in the district.

In a letter to Reddy on Tuesday, Pradhan said that the 1,400-year-old temple was recently discovered by the Odisha chapter of INTACH during a survey of Ratnachira Valley and its monuments. Urging his Cabinet colleague to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake preservation of Swapneswar temple and other heritage monuments at Ratnachira valley, Pradhan said the temple is one of the best preserved examples of early Kalingan architecture in the region.

“However, the temple’s structure is in a precarious state and in need of immediate preservation measures”, he said, adding that Ratnachira valley is a gold mine of ancient Kalingan monuments most of which were undocumented until recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp