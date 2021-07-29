Women protesting against irregularities in MGNREGS heckled in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension gripped Naugaon block office area on Tuesday after a group of unidentified armed miscreants attacked women who have been protesting irregularities related to MGNREGS near the office since last 10 days. They also ransacked a pandal and vandalised the photograph of Baba Ambedkar kept on it.

Hundreds of unskilled Scheduled Caste women labourers of Banso panchayat under the block were engaged in different projects under MGNREGS scheme. But due to fake rosters, some of them received less payments while many did not get paid at all leading them to stage dharna.

On the night of the incident, the miscreants reached the spot and forced the women to call off the strike and leave the premises. Informed, police rushed to the spot and nabbed two persons, Samir Das of Mugei village and Silu Nayak of Jamudanda village, while the others managed to flee.