10-year-old boy axed to death in Odisha village

Police said Anil was playing on the village street when Jaisingh started to chase him with an axe out of the blue

Published: 30th July 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:41 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  A 10-year-old boy was brutally axed to death in broad daylight in Bhataguda village under Kalahandi’s Thuamul Rampur on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the region. The victim was identified as Anil, son of Bhagwan Majhi.

The accused, 50-year-old Jaisingh Jani of the same village, has been arrested. Police said Anil was playing on the village street when Jaisingh started to chase him with an axe out of the blue. The accused managed to catch hold of the boy and attacked him with the axe, killing him on the spot. Anil’s brother Debanand (15) tried to intervene but he too was attacked by Jaisingh with an arrow.

 A villager, Tama Jani, tried to rescue the siblings but was also attacked. Both Debanand and Tama sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in Thuamul Rampur community health centre. On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. 

