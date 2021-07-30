Mankadia youth gets tutor job

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baya Mankadia has become the first youth from the Mankadia tribe - a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) - to secure a job as a tutor in a government-run school in Mayurbhanj.

A native of Bhandaripal village under Kaptipada block, 24-year-old Baya was also the first youth from the community to clear the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in 2010.

The Mayurbhanj administration on Thursday provided him the appointment letter as a contractual tutor at a school in Udala run by the State government. Baya, who was pursuing Plus 3 till last year, quit education after his brother passed away leading to financial crisis at home. The administration decided to help him by giving him a job as he had cleared HSC and Plus 2.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said, children of the community should follow in Baya’s footsteps. “We have set up many residential schools for tribal children to avail free education,” added Bhardwaj.

“Education is the only way to make people in our community self-reliant,”added Baya.