Odisha  Board of Secondary Education to hold offline matric exam from today

Published: 30th July 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has made elaborate arrangements for conduct of offline matric examinations from Friday. 

While a total of 15,151 students have applied for appearing the offline High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate(SOSC) and Madhyama examinations-2021, as many as 504 centres have been set up with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. 

BSE president Ramashish Hazra said special Covid squads have been constituted at the district level to ensure safety norms are being properly followed by all concerned at the examination centres. This apart, adequate squads have been formed at BSE and district education offices along with appointment of an observer for each examination centre.

Seating arrangements have been made in a manner to ensure social distancing in the examination centres. Besides, candidates will need to undergo thermal scanning and hand sanitisation before they enter the centres. “We have also set up an isolation room at each centre to facilitate candidates suffering from cold, cough and fever in appearing the examination,” said Hazra adding teachers having Covid negative report before 48 hours only would be allowed for invigilation duty.

