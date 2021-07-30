STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha raises assistance for relocation from sanctuaries, tiger reserves

Under revised relocation guidelines, individual families moving out are entitled to Rs 5 lakh incentive
 

Published: 30th July 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of tribals residing in Similipal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  To keep tiger reserves and sanctuaries inviolate, the Odisha Government has enhanced compensation to encourage relocation of villages and human settlements besides easing the process for forest dwellers willing to move out by just intimating the gram sabha.

Under its revised relocation guidelines, each family will now be entitled to a financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh for relocation from protected areas (PAs) such as sanctuaries, national parks (NPs), tiger reserves and inaccessible forest areas. Financial support provided to such families under the existing State Relocation Policy 2016 was Rs 10 lakh. 

A Rs 5 lakh hike in the assistance component apart, the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has also decided that individual families moving out without availing the rehabilitation package can also get an incentive of Rs 5 lakh. Rehabilitation package included a dwelling unit, water and electricity connection besides other support services from convergence of government schemes.

A roadblock in relocation from sanctuaries, NPs and tiger reserves was complete shifting of human settlements and villages. “Our experience in the past has been that though a majority of dwellers agree to shift but a handful of them unwilling to move stall the process,” said a senior officer.

The decision to incentivise individual families willing to move out has been incorporated for the first time for this purpose. Besides, such families will no longer have to seek consent of the gram sabha. They can just inform the body and shift, as per the new guidelines. 

Provision of additional incentive has been made to ensure that the family relocating to other place does not face hardship in the absence of the rehabilitation package which is usually extended during relocation of the entire settlement. “The process has been kept humane,” said the official. 

Importantly, the government under the fresh guidelines has also extended this incentive and assistance to families willing to be relocated from “inaccessible forest areas” including the locations connecting wildlife habitats. This is a significant move as there many areas close to wildlife habitats where human settlements exist. Their relocation is important to safeguard the habitats. 

The Department had faced obstacles in relocating families from Jamunagarh village in the core of Similipal Tiger Reserve (SRT). Of 63 families in the village, all but three have moved.  In Satkosia, around six villages are yet to be relocated. After tiger relocation project folded up, the department is now focusing in shifting villages from the reserve. However, finding alternative suitable land for relocation of the entire settlements is a major challenge.

At least 819 forest families in the State reside within the core and buffer areas of tiger reserves, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries of which around 420 are from within Bhitarkanika National Park. 

819 families reside within core and buffer areas

420 from within Bhitarkanika National Park

Rs 15 L for relocation from protected areas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government village relocation tiger reserves wildlife sanctuaries
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp