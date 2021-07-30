STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court to hold special sitting on illegal prawn farming

The third application filed by 17 residents of various villages in Kendrapara district stated that they are lawfully engaged in prawn culture. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has sought response from the State government on three applications for intervention in the matter of removal of illegal prawn gheris from Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika. The court has also decided to hold a special sitting over the matter on August 14.

The first application filed by nine persons stated that they are cultivating prawns on their own land without causing any pollution whatsoever and it is the only source of their livelihood. Copies of record of rights (RoRs) were enclosed with the application. The second application by 17 persons said they have excavated ponds in their own lands and have been cultivating prawns by using modern technology. The third application filed by 17 residents of various villages in Kendrapara district stated that they are lawfully engaged in prawn culture. 

While issuing notice to the government, division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said the court before passing any order would like the local administration to confirm about the claims in the applications.

The bench fixed the August 14 date after counsel for all parties involved agreed that due to paucity of time in the regular bench, the matter can be listed for a special sitting on any Saturday which usually is a holiday. The bench also directed the collectors of Puri, Kendrapara, Khurda and Ganjam to remain present in virtual mode during the special sitting.  

The order was issued taking into consideration Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal’s allegation that although photographs of removal of prawn gheris were enclosed with an affidavit filed by Ganjam tehsildar, they did not show that the authorities have seized the equipment and other incriminating materials that facilitates the running of such illegal prawn gheris. 
 

