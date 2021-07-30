Orissa High Court to live stream proceedings from August 2

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court will start live streaming of its proceedings from August 2 with the object of effectuating and broadening the implementation of ‘Open Court’ concept during physical, virtual as well as hybrid hearings.

However, as per the High Court of Orissa Live Streaming of Court Proceeding Rules, 2021, notified by Registrar (Judicial) Suman Kumar Mishra on Wednesday, no content of the live-streamed feed or videos or any observations made during the course of such streaming will be treated as authorised or certified or official version of anything relating to the court proceedings.

Only the orders or judgments pronounced by the respective benches and the process of certified copies issued by the High Court Registry will be treated as authentic and authorised.

“The Orissa High Court shall have copyright over live streamed feed and videos including the feeds and videos retained in the live streaming platform after live streaming is over, prohibiting any unauthorised copying of the live feed or videos. Unauthorised use/reuse, capture, editing/ reediting, distribution/redistribution, or creating derivative works or compiling the live streamed feed / videos or using the same for any commercial purpose, in any form, will not be permitted”, the rules stipulated.

There will be no live-streaming of proceedings of cases involving matrimonial disputes, cases of offences of sexual assault and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, cases, cases relating to Official Secrets Act, 1923 or involving national security, cases of habeas corpus petitions and case proceedings ordered, with reasons recorded in writing not to be streamed live.

The notified rules warned that violation of any of the provisions, will entail proceedings under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and other applicable penal laws.