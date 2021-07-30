State demands technical exams in Odia language

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Thursday reiterated State’s demand to allow students to appear exams for technical courses in Odia language.

Dash, who attended the meeting on one year of National Education Policy (NEP) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he has urged the Centre to reconsider the demand of the State as the exams are currently being offered in 5 regional languages.

Dash said that Odisha has already initiated measures for implementation of NEP in an effective manner. A committee under Development Commissioner and several sub-committees have been formed for the purpose.

The Prime Minister during his address said that NEP is extensive and futuristic as it covers schooling to communication in sign language and digital textbooks to a structured assessment to analyse learning. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said that the progressive NEP will have a far-reaching impact on re-shaping the resilience, destiny and global standings of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “The NEP reflects the resolve of our leadership to situate India at the top of the knowledge economy,” he said.