UK-Odisha dialogue on COP 26 stresses greener future

BHUBANESWAR : The UK is ready to trade with Odisha and support the State government in their clean energy transition journey in every possible way. Speaking at UK-Odisha Dialogue on COP 26 and Clean Energy and Clean Transport Transition here on Thursday, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata Nick Low said the UK will support the State in policies and technologies that can be adopted for electric mobility.

“As we have seen from its disaster response to various cyclones, Odisha’s achievement in climate change adaptation has been immense. There is so much that we can do at the local and regional level to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through adopting clean, green energy and transport solutions,” he said.

As part of the COP 26 zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) campaign, the UK is bringing together governments from the largest and most progressive automotive markets globally through the ZEVs Transition Council, which will coordinate efforts enabling the transition to be quicker, cheaper, and easier for all of society.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said the State government has initiated various steps in reducing emissions and the deliberations at the global convention will help deal with climate crisis and strategise on climate action.

Stating that accelerated transition to clean energy and clean transport is a top priority, Science and Technology Secretary Manoj Mishra said Odisha government is poised to mitigate impacts of climate change and to adopt a sustainable roadmap towards green recovery. First Secretary (Trade and Investment), British High Commission Jennifer Fagan, Transport Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi and Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra also spoke.