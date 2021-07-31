STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE board exams: 99.55% pass in Bhubaneswar region

The region stood at seventh place among the 16 regions in terms of the pass percentage. 

Published: 31st July 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A record 99.55 per cent (pc) students from Bhubaneswar region cleared the annual Class XII board examination 2021, results of which were published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. The region stood at seventh place among the 16 regions in terms of the pass percentage. 

The overall pass percentage recorded by Bhubaneswar region comprising Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal this year is 0.18 pc more than the national average of 99.37 pc. It is also 8.09 pc more compared to the previous year’s pass percentage of 91.46 pc, said CBSE officials. 

Around  1.79 lakh students from Bhubaneswar region had appeared in the exams, said Regional Director T Mate. The board has also not announced any merit list this year as the evaluation has been done under exceptional circumstances without examinations due to of the Covid-19 pandemic.

