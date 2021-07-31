Data is crucial in governance, says CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the role of data is critical for effectiveness of governance.

Welcoming 185 junior data entry operators who joined in the Home department on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said data creation, storing, protection and transfer are essential for swift implementation of decisions and delivery of services.

Congratulating the new recruits, he said as data entry operators, they will play a significant role in the administration.

As most of the new recruits have higher qualification in IT and wide experience in other sectors, the Chief Minister called upon them to put up their best efforts. He said technology and time are two significant aspects of the 5T Initiative.

He advised them to be highly responsible while handling administrative communication. Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said the administration is going fully digital for fast service delivery.