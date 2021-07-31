Evicted families to return to Kalahandi forest

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The month-long tension over alleged eviction of 40 migrant families from Sahajkhol forest seems to be coming to an end with Nabarangpur and Kalahandi administration joining hands to address their settlement concerns.

It has been was decided to bring back the families to Bhatapani and Dumerpani villages where Kalahandi district administration assured to provide financial assistance to repair their damaged houses. In addition, the villagers will be allowed to cultivate the same land as earlier without opposition from adjoining villages and with police protection.

Since the displaced families are originally from Jharigam block in Nabarangpur, Collector Ajit Mishra said the administration will facilitate if they decided to return to their original homes. Former MP Pradeep Majhi, who was present at the meeting held on Wednesday, said the situation will escalate if the accused are not arrested at the earliest.

