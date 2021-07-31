STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC lawyers want live streaming of proceedings to be kept in abeyance

The Orissa High Court Bar Association has expressed resentment over the decision to start live streaming of court proceedings from August 2 without consulting the lawyers.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:01 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association has expressed resentment over the decision to start live streaming of court proceedings from August 2 without consulting the lawyers.

The Registrar (Judicial) had released the rules in this regard on Wednesday. Aggrieved over it, the association has appealed to the Chief Justice to keep in abeyance the High Court of Orissa Live Streaming of Court Proceedings Rules, 2021. 

In a memorandum, the association said implementation of the rules should be kept in abeyance to protect the interest of large number of bar association members and the High Court as an institution. “Immediate implementation of the rules will lead to serious consequences impacting the dignity of the members of the bar as well as the majesty of the High Court”, the memorandum said.

The memorandum jointly signed by the association president Jagabandhu Sahoo and secretary Jitendra Kumar Lenka followed a resolution passed in an urgent executive committee meeting on Thursday.  The association said the members are aggrieved as the decision to implement the rules was taken without taking into consideration the views and suggestion of the bar and the pros and cons. 

“The live streaming of court proceedings has its implicit hazards as this is amenable to public access even at all odd places/ locations unless reasonable and proper care is taken after taking into confidence the members of the bar for protecting the dignity and majesty of courts and institution at large”, the memorandum said. 

The association said the court should solicit its views/suggestions, deliberate on the suggestions and views and various other relevant factors before live streaming the court proceedings.
 

