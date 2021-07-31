STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Human chain to protest closure of Sambalpur Road Railway Station

The decision to close the station was taken in the wake of track doubling work being taken up between Sambalpur station and the city railway station. 

Published: 31st July 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  As a mark of protest against the decision to close the century-old Sambalpur Road Railway Station, residents under the aegis of Sachetan Sambalpur Nagarika Committee (SSNC) on Friday formed a human chain. The decision to close the station was taken in the wake of track doubling work being taken up between Sambalpur station and the city railway station. 

On March 23, the East Coast Railway issued a notification stating the closure of the Sambalpur Road Railway Station on permanent basis for passenger traffic with effect from April 1. The decision triggered resentment among the locals and they staged rail roko on March 27.

Following this, a meeting of railway officials and representatives of the citizens was also held on March 30 and a subsequent survey found that keeping the Sambalpur Road Railway station was not feasible as it is very close to the main railway station. The Railway officials also informed the same to the members of SSNC through a letter issued on July 16.

One of the agitators and senior lawyer Sureswar Mishra said the 125-year-old station is one of the oldest in the region with a heritage value. “Though we were assured in the meeting held on March 30 that the station would be kept operational, they didn’t take any initiative in that regard. We were forced to form the human chain to remind the Railways of their promises,” added Mishra.  

The closure of the station has hit the livelihood of rickshaw pullers, auto rickshaw drivers besides eateries and many other shopkeepers in the area along with inconveniencing train passengers who board and alight from here.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Road Railway Station
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp