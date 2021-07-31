STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joint inspection of road accident spots a must in Odisha from August 1

The State government has directed the district collectors to conduct joint inspections of accident spots from August 1 and share the data with the Transport department regularly without fail. 

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

Most of the districts were found skipping joint inspections of accident sites in defiance of the directive issued by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety even as road fatalities are on an alarming rise in Odisha. 

As per the directive of the apex court committee, the districts should conduct a joint inspection involving a technical team comprising members from police, transport and road engineering to the spots where fatal and grievous injury accidents occurred.

Expressing concern over non-compliance of inspections that will help take corrective measures to prevent deaths, Principal Secretary of Transport and Commerce Madhu Sudan Padhi has asked all collectors to conduct joint inspections of accident spots and submit reports to the Transport Commissioner and Deputy Director (Road Safety) on a regular basis.

While a mobile app - Road Accident Management of Information System - for online submission of data is being developed, the collectors have been directed to submit the report through the department’s WhatsApp monitoring group till the online application is rolled out.

As per the instruction, the Road Safety Officer (Assistant MVI or Junior MVI) of RTO office will co-ordinate with police and road engineer concerned for conduct of joint inspection within 48 hours of receipt of accident information and ensure that the report is submitted properly. The Director of State Crime Records Bureau is sharing the district-wise road accident data on daily basis. 

