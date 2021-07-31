Malls, cinema halls to reopen in Odisha but weekend shutdown to continue in three cities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In further relaxations of the lockdown norms, the Odisha government on Saturday announced opening up of almost all economic activities with some restrictions.

Announcing fresh guidelines for graded unlocking, Special relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said malls, restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theaters are allowed to open with a regulated number of customers.

The new guidelines which will be in force from August 1 morning till September 1 said, “All shops and malls shall remain open across the state from 6 am to 8 pm every day and in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri towns on weekdays.”

The SRC said that malls are permitted to open with regulated number of customers while restaurants, bars and dhabas will allow only 50 percent of their seating capacity with compliance of Covid safety protocols. The same will apply for cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls.

However, adults will have to produce final Covid vaccination certificate to enter such facilities in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri towns. It will be the responsibility of the mall authorities/shop owners/market associations to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed strictly by them and the customers.

In case of violations, local authorities can take strict action including criminal action under relevant laws including Disaster Management Act, 2005. Such violation will entail sealing of such shops for a period as decided by the local authorities, Jena said.

He said the night curfew will remain in force across the state from 8 pm to 6 am and weekend shutdown will be limited to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

All religious, political, cultural gatherings, exhibitions, trade fairs and melas shall remain prohibited.

On the opening up of religious places, the SRC said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, and Shree Lingaraj Temple Administration, Bhubaneswar, will decide the opening of temples under their management for public darshan in consultation with the stakeholders concerned.

The District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners are authorised to allow public worship in religious places based on local assessment of the situation and in due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Beaches, parks (both indoor and outdoor), museums, archeological monuments, zoos, tourist places and swimming pools will now remain open.

All Aahaar centres and street food vendors will operate normally with on spot eating complying with Covid safety protocols.

Jena said public transport, intra-state and inter-state, will be made functional with seating capacity only. The same norm is applicable for auto-rickshaws and taxis.