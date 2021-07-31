Man gets 10-year RI for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Friday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in 2016.

Additional sessions judge Subas Kumar Behari also imposed on Gopal Das a fine of Rs 10,000 or to undergo imprisonment for a further period of one year on non-payment.

The trial in the case was taken up on the basis of an FIR lodged by mother of the victim at Barang police station in Cuttack on May 20, 2016.

Special public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Mohanty led the prosecution’s case with 17 witnesses and 13 documents including the medical report. The judge also specified in the order of sentence that the pre-conviction detention period undergone as under trial prisoner be set off against the substantive sentence.