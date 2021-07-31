STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now drive within notified speed limit in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Taking road safety and alarming rise in accidents into consideration, Koraput administration has restricted speed limits of motor vehicles for various types of roads in the district with immediate effect.

In a notification issued on  Friday,  Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar informed that the administration has restricted maximum speed  for all categories of vehicles in state highways, NH and roads in public areas including schools, markets and ghats. The speed limit for two -wheelers is upto 50 kmph (kilometer per hour) in NH, 40 kmph in state highway, 30 kmph in ghat roads and 20 kmph in school and market areas.

Likewise, the speed limit of light motor vehicles, both private and commercial,  is 70 kmph in NH, 60 kmph in state highway, 30 kmph in ghats and 20 kmph in school and market spaces. Similarly, heavy motor vehicles, both goods and passengers, have limited speed up to 50 kmph in NH, 40 kmph in state highway. The limits for public and ghat areas remain the same. Remarkably, it is for the first time such a decision on speed limits of vehicles has been notified publicly in Koraput district. 

The decision is believed to have been taken after the visit of  five-member team headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohaptra who went from Koraput to Nabarangpur by road on Thursday  and assessed the poor road safety condition in the 65-km stretch.   Koraput RTO Prasanna Kumar Dash said the decision has been taken by the Road Safety committee, keeping the alarming rise of road accidents in the district in mind.
 

