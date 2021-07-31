STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ornamental fishing boost to help farmers, SHGs

“This project will provide employment support to tribal women of SHGs in the villages the centres have been set up,” said CIFA director  Saroj Kumar Swain. 

Published: 31st July 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: With the objective of boosting ornamental fish farming, providing employment opportunities to farmers and making them self sufficient, five coloured fish farming centers were inaugurated at village Taragam and Karchamal in Nabarangpur district on Friday.

A Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture research institute (CIFA) Bhubaneswar initiative, the ornamental fish farming centres have been established at Taragoan, UV 2, Karchamal, Kapoor and Kusumjhoor. Collector  Ajit Kumar Mishra, who inaugurated the project, said, the centres have been developed under the Science and Technology (S&T) Intervention programme being  prompted by ICAR and CIFA. “Ancillary equipment are being provided to the  farmers through tribal improvement projects,” he said.  Thirty fish farmers of the district have been selected for training by CIFA officials of which 15 each from Nabarangpur and Umerkote areas will be trained in the first phase. “This project will provide employment support to tribal women of SHGs in the villages the centres have been set up,” said CIFA director  Saroj Kumar Swain. 

The five centers have a capacity to produce 25 crores of fish twins (5 crores in each center ) which will go a long way in making Nabarangpur self sufficient in fish farming and can supply fish twins and grown up fishes to neighbouring states and districts, added Mishra. With increasing demand for ornamental fish, acquariculture, of late has grown in popularity due to low cost technology involved and  opportunities it offers to SHGs and Cooperatives to earn good money.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ornamental fish fish farming ornamental fish farming
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp