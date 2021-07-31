STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Residency period reduced for primary teachers’ promotion

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reduced the residency period to facilitate promotion of 63,303 primary school teachers of different levels to next level.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

schools, teachers

Teachers write down seat numbers on desks to maintain social distancing among students at a school in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reduced the residency period to facilitate promotion of 63,303 primary school teachers of different levels to next level.

With the execution of the government order, 29,759 assistant teachers in 5(A) level will be promoted to 5(B) level. Similarly, 29,759 senior teachers in 5(B) level will be eligible for promotion to level-4. Besides, 3,785 head teachers will get promotion to level-3 by September.

While the residency period for assistant teachers in 5(B) level has been reduced from one year to six months, for level-4 teachers it has been decreased from two years to one year. The cadre of primary teachers was reorganised in 2019. The number of level-4 teachers was increased from 21,463 to 51,164 following the reorganisation of cadre. The strength of level-3 posts of teachers was also increased from 9,305 to 18,769.  

The Chief Minister said the government decision will facilitate filling up of vacant posts in UP schools. Besides, vacancies in the post of head teachers in primary and UP schools will be filled up, he added and congratulated the teachers who are going to be promoted following the decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp