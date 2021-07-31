Residency period reduced for primary teachers’ promotion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reduced the residency period to facilitate promotion of 63,303 primary school teachers of different levels to next level.

With the execution of the government order, 29,759 assistant teachers in 5(A) level will be promoted to 5(B) level. Similarly, 29,759 senior teachers in 5(B) level will be eligible for promotion to level-4. Besides, 3,785 head teachers will get promotion to level-3 by September.

While the residency period for assistant teachers in 5(B) level has been reduced from one year to six months, for level-4 teachers it has been decreased from two years to one year. The cadre of primary teachers was reorganised in 2019. The number of level-4 teachers was increased from 21,463 to 51,164 following the reorganisation of cadre. The strength of level-3 posts of teachers was also increased from 9,305 to 18,769.

The Chief Minister said the government decision will facilitate filling up of vacant posts in UP schools. Besides, vacancies in the post of head teachers in primary and UP schools will be filled up, he added and congratulated the teachers who are going to be promoted following the decision.