'Centre ready to help build disaster-proof coastal infrastructure': Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the Centre is ready to assist Odisha in building cyclone-proof infrastructures to protect the habitations and crops from devastation.

After visiting the cyclone-affected Srikona panchayat under Sadar block of Balasore district, Pradhan said most of the villages of the panchayat are still marooned by sea water and the power supply has not been restored even after six days of cyclone Yaas.

He said breaches in Budhabalanga river embankment have caused large-scale devastation to houses, roads and standing crops. Vast stretches of agriculture land are under saline water. Shrimp and fish farming, and vegetable cultivation are the major avocation of the people in coastal areas.

The cyclone has caused extensive damage to shrimp farms and vegetable crops. This calamity has severely impacted the economy of the people, he added.

Since Odisha is prone to tropical cyclone and recurring floods, the State government has to draw a long term plan to address the issue, he said.

The Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the State had assured all possible assistance to the government if it submits a proposal to the Centre for developing a disaster-resilient coastal infrastructure.

Pradhan also accompanied his cabinet colleague Pratap Sarangi in distributing relief materials to the affected people.