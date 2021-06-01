Covid-19: Holy Trinity's Snana Purnima minus devotees in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: Keeping in view the grim pandemic situation, the Deba Snana Purnima, the ritualistic bathing ceremony of the holy Trinity before the Rath Yatra will be observed sans devotees like last year.

The ceremony is scheduled on June 26.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath temple Dr Krishan Kumar, office bearers of various servitor bodies and district administration officials on Monday.

Only a minimum number of servitors will carry out the rituals after undergoing the RT-PCR test. Only those testing negative will be allowed while infected servitors will be sent to Covid Care Centres (CCC). Vaccination of servitors also is in progress.

Details of the conduct of rituals will be chalked out in the next meeting, sources said. Meanwhile, work in the chariot construction yard is running as per schedule.

​Wheels of the chariots are being constructed. About 200 artisans including carpenters, blacksmiths and roopakaras are working inside the bio-bubble.