Man held for molesting woman by posing as doctor in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Monday arrested an imposter for allegedly molesting a woman in Aul community health centre (CHC). Posing as a doctor, the accused identified as Deepak Mohanty (35) of Badaambila village within Aul police limits, reportedly sneaked into the diarrhoea ward of the CHC for women and children in the night.

Claiming to be a doctor, he inappropriately touched the 35-year-old woman patient under the pretext of treating her.

The victim, a dalit, tried to push him off but he overpowered her and allegedly grabbed her. When the woman raised an alarm, the accused fled the CHC, said Aul IIC Salil Pradhan.On Monday, the victim’s husband lodged a complaint with police basing on which a case was registered and investigation launched.

“We scanned the CCTV footage of the hospital and its nearby areas and identified the accused. He was arrested from his house and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” the IIC informed.

​The accused was booked under section 354 of the IPC and section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. He was produced in court and remanded to jail.