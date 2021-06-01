Orissa Stevedores Ltd extends logistic aid to government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Extending logistic support to the State government in its fight against Covid-19, the Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL) carried out the Customs and Airport clearances of a special cargo flight carrying the consignment of 1,300 medical grade oxygen cylinders and other medical consumables.

The oxygen cylinders and medicines, which were airlifted from China, landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport on May 30.

The OSL Group, which is helping the government with logistic support for the second time this month, did not charge anything for the purpose.

“The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save precious lives. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to the State,” said OSL Group MD Mahimananda Mishra.

Mishra also thanked AMNS India Limited for arranging such a huge volume of oxygen cylinders for the State.