Outsiders leave Covid-19 jab seekers frustrated in Odisha's Cuttack

Even as the administration claims to be vaccinating over 14,000 people in 18-44 age group daily, a significant chunk of them are from outside the district.

Published: 01st June 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 Vaccine

A medic administers vaccine to a man. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Getting a slot booked for Covid vaccination on the CoWIN portal in Cuttack not only requires patience but also luck.

People from districts like Angul, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal are flocking to vaccination centres in Cuttack city for getting inoculated.

The portal does not restrict anyone from booking a slot anywhere in the country. This augurs well for residents of other districts who book the slots for themselves and their family members at centres in the city. Everyday, hundreds of vehicles carrying people from other districts arrive in the city.

​Manas Ranjan Nayak of Angul said he and his wife got vaccinated at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city. “It is wise to get vaccinated at the earliest as the cases are on the rise,” he said.

Manas has posted a picture of himself getting inoculated on social media in a post where he urges the State government and the district administration to start vaccination of people in 18-44 age group in Angul.

Like Manas, several people from Dhenkanal and Kendrapara where vaccination for 18-44 age group is yet to start flock to the city daily to get inoculated. District Covid Nodal Officer, Dr Umesh Ray said over one lakh people in 18-44 age group have been vaccinated from May 11 till date in the district.

However, he failed to provide information on number of beneficiaries from Cuttack district.

