Struggling with Covid treatment, people of tribal-dominated Nabarangpur have virtually nowhere to go

By Prashant Sahu
Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Away from the mainstream and media scanner, Nabarangpur quietly suffered when the second wave of Covid began to rage. Its proximity to Chhattisgarh proved a disadvantage as the neighbouring State was grappling with a relentless transmission.

Struggling with testing and treatment, people of the tribal-dominated Nabarangpur had virtually nowhere to go. Those in remote areas generally turn to ‘disaris’ (priests). When the disease turned severe, they headed out of district or past the borders.

Good news is it will soon get an RTPCR lab and an oxygen plant at the district headquarters hospital so that its Covid fight could be strengthened.

As the second wave picked up, Covid Care Centres (CCCs) were set up at Chandahandi (100 beds), Jharigaon (80 beds), Raighar (100 beds), Umerkote (200 beds) Kasagumuda (80 beds) and Nabarangpur (198 beds) blocks. Then there is the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) having 200 beds at Nabarangpur. 

In addition, the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Nabarangpur Sadar and Sub divisional hospital (SDH) at Umerkote town remain functional. But scratch the surface and the truth in tatters show. Just three doctors take care of the affairs at the DCHC. Similarly, for one CCC, there is an AYUSH doctor, one pharmacist and two nurses and an attendant posted. 

The district has 7 CHCs (community health centres) and six CCCs while only 10 oxygen cylinders have been provided to each CHC and CCC.

Though in the first wave, 202 Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) were constituted, the number was cut down to 42 in the second wave. But most of it is vacant as people prefer traditional methods of treatment or head to Koraput or Andhra Pradesh for cure. TMCs have no takers. Many are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of Visakhapatnam, Raipur and Koraput medical college.In the southern district, Covid is merely a symptom. The actually disease is its broken-down healthcare system.

Official sources reveal the district has just 81 doctors against a sanctioned strength of 264 including 68 specialists. At present, there are only seven specialists on duty. Similarly, four dentists have been posted against 12 sanctioned posts.

The status of support staff is equally poor. As against the sanctioned strength of 81 pharmacists, only 56 are posted leaving 25 posts vacant. Nabarangpur district only has 53 staff nurses in its health facilities against a sanctioned strength of 330 posts. 

​Similarly, 307 ANMs are working against 344 sanctioned posts, 15 LTs (laboratory technicians) are on duty against 39 sanctioned posts. In a district that has long been fighting poverty and underdevelopment, quacks rule the roost as poor healthcare system only leads to further trust deficit as people fail to get out of the cycle of black magic stemming from superstition, poor education and lack of awareness.

In the current wave of the pandemic, the deadly virus claimed 20 people from Nabarangpur and Umerkote. While 37 bodies from Covid hospital were cremated by Nabarangpur municipality, 23 bodies were from Umerkote. As per official figures, the total death toll in the district stands at 35. Of the total caseload of 19,777, at least 17,427 patients have recovered while the active cases read 2,313.

Comments

