Covid-19: 252 migrant returnees from Uttar Pradesh made to undergo RAT in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: As many as 252 migrant labourers, who returned to Nuapada district from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, were made to undergo rapid antigen test (RAT) at Khariar Road railway station.

District information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Ajay Pattnaik said all returnees tested negative. Subsequently, arrangements were made to send them to their respective villages where they will stay under home isolation for two weeks.

A temporary camp has been set up at the entry point of Khariar Road, adjacent to NH-353, to keep track of the returnees coming by road and get them tested before sending them to their respective villages or temporary medical centres (TMCs).

Sources said migrant labourers usually return to the district by mid-June. However, they have started coming early this year in view of early monsoon. So far, 2,147 migrants have returned to Nuapada.

Last year, 70,000 migrant labourers returned to the district through train and bus from eight states. This year, the district administration is expecting at least 50,000 migrant returnees.