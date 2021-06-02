STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-19: 252 migrant returnees from Uttar Pradesh made to undergo RAT in Odisha

Subsequently, arrangements were made to send them to their respective villages where they will stay under home isolation for two weeks.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rapid Antigen Test

So far, 2,147 migrants have returned to Nuapada. 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: As many as 252 migrant labourers, who returned to Nuapada district from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, were made to undergo rapid antigen test (RAT) at Khariar Road railway station.

District information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Ajay Pattnaik said all returnees tested negative. Subsequently, arrangements were made to send them to their respective villages where they will stay under home isolation for two weeks.

A temporary camp has been set up at the entry point of Khariar Road, adjacent to NH-353, to keep track of the returnees coming by road and get them tested before sending them to their respective villages or temporary medical centres (TMCs).

Sources said migrant labourers usually return to the district by mid-June. However, they have started coming early this year in view of early monsoon. So far, 2,147 migrants have returned to Nuapada. 

Last year, 70,000 migrant labourers returned to the district through train and bus from eight states. This year, the district administration is expecting at least 50,000 migrant returnees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapid Antigen Test COVID 19 COVID 19 in Odisha Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp