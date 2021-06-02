Changing vocations to live: Dance teacher sells chicken to feed family during Covid crisis

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing lives to a standstill, many artistes are trying to overcome the crisis by changing vocations for a living.

Niranjan Behera, a dance teacher in Berhampur, has taken to selling chicken in his native village to feed his family two square meals a day.

The 37-year-old dance teacher, who belongs to Tentuliapada village under Khallikote block, had been pursuing dance, his passion, for the last seven years by running an institute called ‘Romeo’s Dance Academy’ in Berhampur.

But with his dance studio closed since last year due to the pandemic, he is now compelled to sell chicken to fend for his family of four.

Sources said taking up choreography as a profession also did not come easy for Behera. At the age of 17, he took up odd jobs to sustain his family while learning to dance by watching television at his neighbour’s house in the evenings.

​After saving every penny he could, he started his own dance studio in Berhampur in 2014 with 30 students.

Alongside, he also taught modern dance to youths in the age group of 18-25 years in three other studios in the city. Gradually mastering the art, he reportedly choreographed in many local music albums and occasionally performed on stage.

But the Covid-19 outbreak pulled all the strings. Since last year, he is running a chicken centre in his native village.

Asked about how he is coping with the crisis, he says “First livelihood, then dreams”. Niranjan has appealed to the government to come to the aid of struggling artistes and hopes to return to choreography once normalcy is restored.