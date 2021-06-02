Cyclone 'Yaas' aftermath: Odisha farmers stare at ruin as storm sweeps away crops

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Already under economic stress due to the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of farmers now face financial ruin after cyclone Yaas wiped away crops over vast tracts of agriculture land in the coastal district.

The incessant rains and subsequent floods due to Yaas have damaged green gram (Biri), black gram (Mung), vegetable, banana and other crops besides betel vines in the coastal pockets of Aul and Rajkanika, the worst-hit blocks of the district.

In the aftermath of the cyclone, complaints of crop damage have been constantly pouring in from many villages.

“We were preparing to harvest Mung and Biri within a week. But incessant rains and flood damaged our crops. Many farmers have lost their vegetable crops. All of us are in severe distress as there is no way we can return the bank loans,” said Purnachandra Sahoo, a farmer of Taras village.

Yaas also hit the economy of around 5,000 betel leaf growers of Kendrapara. A large number of betel vines have been ruined by Yaas.

“Had there been no cyclone, we would be busy harvesting paan now. Now, we are in a precarious situtation,” said Ashok Sutar, a betel leaf farmer of Rangani.

President of the district unit of Krushak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said the cyclone and resultant floods in the summer have dealt a crushing blow to the agricultural economy of the district by washing away standing crops. A large number of farmers fear more losses are in store for them if rainwater is not flushed out from their lands soon.

Every year, farmers of the district face crop loss due to natural calamities and inclement weather. But they allege, the administration pays only lip service to their problems.

“Faulty agricultural policy of the government is the main reason behind the woes of cyclone-affected farmers. Since a concrete policy to insure agricultural lands is yet to be formulated, a large number of farmers are not covered by any insurance companies,” Singh alleged.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said all the cyclone-hit farmers will be provided loans from the government, cooperative banks and other financial organisations. Seeds will also be provided to them.

The district administration has directed the agriculture officer to submit a report on the crop loss, he added.