Demand for probe into medical neglect in Odisha hospital grows

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A day after the misery of patients at Bankisole Covid hospital in Baripada went viral on social media, members of the BJP and Congress in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate inquiry into the matter and action against all concerned.

Led by district president Kandara Soren, the delegation included Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Udala MLA Bhaskar Modei, Sarashkana MLA Budhan Murmu and Krushna Chandra Mohapatra. 

The videos and photos of patients lying on the floor and in front of toilets of the hospital went viral on social media on Monday. While the video was shared by many, the Facebook page of Sukumar Ranjan Pradhan, State general secretary (human rights) of Youth Development Council of India, who had shot and posted the visuals, was restricted for 24 hours.

Soren reiterated that such an action is indicative of gross  negligence by hospital authorities and deserves impartial inquiry. An audit of the hospital’s staff strength and facilities must also be done.


District Congress Committee president Hemanta Das met Bhardwaj regarding the matter. On the day, Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi also met the Collector and asked him to form a team to probe the matter.

Social outfits in the district have demanded immediate installation of CCTV cameras at the hospital to monitor staff activities along with patients’ treatment which should be displayed at the Collectorate to aid patient’s kin to keep track of their relatives.

​Bhardwaj said a detailed inquiry would be conducted and action taken thereafter.

