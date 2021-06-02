STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held for selling fake TVs in Odisha

The accused used to con the gullible customers by claiming that the TVs were shipped to Paradip port from foreign countries and no customs and GST were being imposed on these products. 

As the TVs developed technical snags, some customers took the products to the Sony Centre where they came to know that their purchase was not genuine. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Tuesday arrested owners of four showrooms for allegedly selling LED TVs having fake logos of Sony company. As many as 20 television sets were recovered from them. 

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids at T Pravakar Rao’s Khusi Electronics in Laxmisagar’s Netaji Market, Siba Prasad Sahu’s Sai Electronics in Badagada’s Tankapani Road, Manas Jena’s Ganapati Electronics in Kargil Basti and Shamim Khan’s Unitech Electronics in Mancheswar’s IDCO Colony.

As the TVs developed technical snags, some customers took the products to the Sony Centre where they came to know that their purchase was not genuine.

“When the customers approached the four showroom owners with their faulty TV sets, the accused either used to refund their money or replace the product with the new ones. The mastermind of the racket was T Pravakar Rao and he was procuring the LED TVs with fake logos from Kolkata,” said Special Squad in-charge Sanjeev Satpathy.

