STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cops exhume body two days after mysterious death

​However, citing heart attack as the reason behind Upasana’s death, family members had buried her body in the village graveyard in presence of relatives and locals the same night.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police

police reached the graveyard with the Dharmasala additional tehsildar and executive magistrate Sheetal Agarwal and exhumed the body, which was already decomposed. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Sensing foul play in the death of a 22-year-old unmarried woman two days back, Dharmasala police exhumed her body  in presence of a magistrate at Aruha village on Tuesday. 

​The deceased was identified as Upasana Jena, a resident of OCC Colony in Aruha. She died on Sunday evening under suspicious circumstances. 

​However, citing heart attack as the reason behind Upasana’s death, family members had buried her body in the village graveyard in presence of relatives and locals the same night.

However, a villager on Monday tipped off Jajpur SP Rahul PR about the incident alleging that the unmarried woman was murdered and her body buried hurriedly by family members in the night. After being directed by the SP, Dharmasala police reached the village and started investigation into the woman’s death. Later, police reached the graveyard with the Dharmasala additional tehsildar and executive magistrate Sheetal Agarwal and exhumed the body, which was already decomposed.

The body was sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo said, “We are investigating into the matter and waiting for the autopsy report. The exact cause of the woman’s death can be ascertained after receiving the report. Basing on it, further action will be taken.”

Sources said Upasana was staying with her widowed mother as her lone brother works in a private firm outside. Upasana’s father, a trucker by profession, had committed suicide five years back.

Mentally-ill man held for killing baby

Ganjam police on Tuesday arrested a mentally-ill man for allegedly attacking a neighbour and killing his baby at Bhabarada village in Polasara block here. The accused was identified as Bulu Sethy (45). 

Sources said the accused entered his neighbour Bulu Sahu’s house and attacked him and his two-and-half-year old son Jagannath with a sharp weapon. While the baby died on the spot, Sahu sustained serious injuries. 

On hearing screams, neighbours rushed Sahu to the hospital. The accused was detained by locals and handed over to police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Medical Apathy
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp