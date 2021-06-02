Odisha cops exhume body two days after mysterious death

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Sensing foul play in the death of a 22-year-old unmarried woman two days back, Dharmasala police exhumed her body in presence of a magistrate at Aruha village on Tuesday.

​The deceased was identified as Upasana Jena, a resident of OCC Colony in Aruha. She died on Sunday evening under suspicious circumstances.

​However, citing heart attack as the reason behind Upasana’s death, family members had buried her body in the village graveyard in presence of relatives and locals the same night.

However, a villager on Monday tipped off Jajpur SP Rahul PR about the incident alleging that the unmarried woman was murdered and her body buried hurriedly by family members in the night. After being directed by the SP, Dharmasala police reached the village and started investigation into the woman’s death. Later, police reached the graveyard with the Dharmasala additional tehsildar and executive magistrate Sheetal Agarwal and exhumed the body, which was already decomposed.

The body was sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo said, “We are investigating into the matter and waiting for the autopsy report. The exact cause of the woman’s death can be ascertained after receiving the report. Basing on it, further action will be taken.”

Sources said Upasana was staying with her widowed mother as her lone brother works in a private firm outside. Upasana’s father, a trucker by profession, had committed suicide five years back.

Mentally-ill man held for killing baby

Ganjam police on Tuesday arrested a mentally-ill man for allegedly attacking a neighbour and killing his baby at Bhabarada village in Polasara block here. The accused was identified as Bulu Sethy (45).

Sources said the accused entered his neighbour Bulu Sahu’s house and attacked him and his two-and-half-year old son Jagannath with a sharp weapon. While the baby died on the spot, Sahu sustained serious injuries.

On hearing screams, neighbours rushed Sahu to the hospital. The accused was detained by locals and handed over to police.